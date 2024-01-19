Orange HS boys basketball team falls to East Orange Campus, as win streak ends

ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team defeated Orange High School, 62-44, during the annual Orange High School M.LK. Showcase on Monday, Jan. 15.

For EOCHS, James Roberts led the way with 16 points; Eugene Byass had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals; Kaiyri Barkley had 11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals; Carlyle Adams had 10 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks; and Damaree Dyer had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. The Jaguars won their seventh straight game to improve to 10-1 overall.

The OHS Tornadoes also were surging, but their seven-game winning streak ended, as they moved to 8-5 overall. Gregory Burton had 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals; Tyshaun Boyd had 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks; Alijah Jamison had 5 points and three rebounds; Al’juwan Tiggs had 5 points, six rebounds, two assist and one steal; Ky’Sir Green had 3 points, three rebounds and one block; Matthew Chavry had 2 points, five rebounds, one assist and one block; and Jamesly Philippe had five rebounds for OHS.

In earlier action, EOCHS defeated Paterson Eastside, 48-46, in overtime on Saturday, Jan. 13, at home.

The Jaguars went on an 18-5 run in the third quarter, with Adams scoring 12 of his game-high 17 points, to take a three-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Eastside tied it at the end of regulation, before EOCHS won the overtime period, 6-4. Adams also had 12 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists.

Boyd had 23 points and eight rebounds to lead OHS to a 69-39 home win over Verona on Thursday, Jan. 11, in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game.

Burton had 16 points, four rebounds and three steals; and Jaylen May-Green had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Tornadoes. Green had 7 points and Brandon Teyda had 6 points.

Boyd had a game-high 24 points to lead the Tornadoes to a 63-54 win over Bloomfield High School on Saturday, Jan. 13, at Bloomfield in a SEC crossover divisional game.

Burton had 17 points, Philippe had 11, Jamison had 6 and Green had 5.