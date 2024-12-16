Orange HS boys basketball team gears up for start of season

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team, under head coach Esak Crawley, will tip off the season on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Livingston.

The Tornadoes are looking to build off last year’s 15-10 season. Orange will be led by Ky’Sir Green, Gregory Burton and 6-foot-4 Jalen Green. They are seniors. Ky’Sir and Jalen are not related.

Last season, Burton made the First Team All-Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division for the second time, as voted by the divisional coaches. He ranked in the top 10 in the state in steals per game. Ky’Sir Green made Honorable Mention and was one vote from being on the Second Team.

The following is the OHS schedule:

Dec. 17: at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19: at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: Caldwell, 10 a.m.

Dec. 27-28, 30: at Hillside tournament

Jan. 4: at West Caldwell Tech, 1 p.m.

Jan. 9: at University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Irvington, 1 p.m.

Jan. 14: Science Park, 4 p.m.

Jan. 16: West Essex, 4 p.m.

Jan. 20: Orange M.L.K. Classic, vs. East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23: Livingston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28: Belleville, 4 p.m.

Feb. 3: at Central, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6: University, 4 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Science Park, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13: at West Essex, 7 p.m