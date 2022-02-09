Orange HS boys basketball team has fine run in the ECT

ORANGE, NJ — The 18th-seeded Orange High School boys basketball team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Tornadoes upset No. 15 seed Newark Tech, 68-65, in overtime in the final preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 3, in Newark.

The Tornadoes avenged a 48-47 loss to Newark Tech in the annual OHS Martin Luther King Jr. Classic on Jan. 17 in their fourth game of the season.

It was the Tornadoes’ second win on the season, with both wins coming in the ECT. Their first win was a 65-59 decision over No. 34 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the second preliminary round on Monday, Jan. 31, at OHS.

In the ECT win over Newark Tech, senior Paul Metellus had 21 points and 17 rebounds; senior Prophete LaFleur had 17 points; freshman Gregory Burton had 13 points; sophomore Da’maree Dyer had 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals; and sophomore Dashawn Provilon had 4 points and nine rebounds.

In the win over MKA, Burton had 21 points; LaFleur had 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals; sophomore Jaden Livingston had 16 points; Metellus had 8 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks; Provilon had 4 points and eight rebounds; and Dyer had five assists and three steals.

After beating MKA, the Tornadoes fell at Newark Arts, 53-38, on Tuesday, Feb. 1, in a Super Essex Conference game.

OHS fell at No. 2 seed Immaculate Conception of Montclair, 63-57, in the ECT first round on Saturday, Feb. 5, to move to a 2-10 overall record. LaFleur had 18 points; Burton had 15 points and four assists; Metellus had 12 points and 14 rebounds; and Dyer had 6 points and four steals.

The Tornadoes have recovered from an 0-8 start to the season. After losing to Montclair in the season opener on Dec. 17, the Tornadoes went on a pause and returned to action on Jan. 14, when they fell to East Orange Campus, 52-50, at home.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens