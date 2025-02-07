Orange HS boys basketball team has good county tournament showing

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team went 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament.

The 17th-seeded Tornadoes defeated No. 16 seed Columbia, 58-57, in the ECT preliminary round on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Columbia in Maplewood. OHS led, 32-25, at halftime.

Sophomore Amadou Traore had 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds; senior guard Gregory Burton had 12 points and four assists; junior Nathaniel Saint Jean had 10 points and eight rebounds; and senior Sydney Carrington had six points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

OHS then lost at top-seeded Seton Hall Prep, 79-48, on Saturday, Feb. 1, in West Orange to move to 10-7 overall on the season. Senior Ky’Sir Green had 22 points, including making six 3-pointers; Traore had 11; Carrington had six; and Burton had four for the Tornadoes.

Earlier in the week, Orange defeated Belleville, 55-37, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in a Super Essex Conference–Independence Division game at home. Traore had 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals; Burton had 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals; senior Davon Leeks had 11 points and 10 rebounds; Carrington posted eight points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists; Green had six points and two rebounds; and sophomore Nathaneal Gravesande had six points and two rebounds.