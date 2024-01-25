Orange HS boys basketball team is No. 15 in the ECT

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team received the No. 15 seed in the 41-team field of the 77th Essex County Tournament.

The Tornadoes, under head coach Esak Crawley, will host a preliminary third-round game on Thursday, Jan. 25, against No. 18 seed Montclair High School, which defeated No. 31 seed Montclair Kimberley Kimberley, 66-57, on Monday, Jan. 22. The winner of the preliminary third-round game will visit No. 2 seed St. Benedict’s Prep in the first round on Saturday, Jan. 27, in Newark.

Orange lost to Millburn High School, 77-75, on Wednesday, Jan. 17, in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game at Millburn. Gregory Burton scored 25 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Brandon Teyda had 12 points for the Tornadoes. A’juwan Tiggs and Jamesly Philippe each had 8 points, and Ky’Sir Green and Jaylen May-Green each had 6 for the Tornadoes.