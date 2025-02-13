Orange HS boys basketball team moves to 11-8

ORANGE, NJ — Senior forward/guard Ky’Sir Green had 23 points with six rebounds and two assists and sophomore Amadou Traore had 19 points, 10 assists and four rebounds to lead the Orange High School boys basketball team to a 61-43 win at Newark Central on Monday, Feb. 3, in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game. Senior Sydney Carrington had 15 points, 13 rebounds and three assists; senior guard Gregory Burton had four points, four rebounds and two assists; and junior Nathaniel Saint Jean had eight rebounds for the Tornadoes.

OHS lost at Bayonne, 52-51, Saturday, Feb. 8, to move to 11-8 on the season. Carrington had 19 points, Burton and Traore each had nine, senior Davon Leeks had five, and Green had four.

The Tornadoes will visit West Essex on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. and host University on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 5:30 p.m.