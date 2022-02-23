Orange HS boys basketball team notches victories

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Payne Tech and Newark Tech last week.

Senior Paul Metellus had 13 points, 21 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Tornadoes to a 56-50 home win over Payne Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Sophomore Jayden Livingston had 10 points, sophomore Da’maree Dyer had 8 points and four assists, freshman Gregory Burton had 7 points and three steals, senior Prophete LaFleur had eight rebounds, and sophomore Dashawn Provilon had 3 points and six rebounds.

LaFleur had 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and six steals in the 68-60 win at Newark Tech on Thursday, Feb. 17. Burton had 16 points, three assists and two steals; Metellus had 14 points and 15 rebounds; Provilon had 7 points and eight rebounds; Dyer had 6 points and four steals; and Livingston had 3 points. Senior Jeffrey FilsAime had 1 point and four rebounds.

OHS lost to Arts of Newark, 54-50, on Saturday, Feb. 19, at home to move to 5-11 overall on the season.

After an 0-8 start to the season, the Tornadoes have bounced back nicely, winning five of the next eight games. Two of the losses in that span were to Arts. The other loss in that stretch was to No. 2 seed Immaculate Conception of Montclair in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Feb. 5. OHS, seeded 18th, won two games in the ECT, beating No. 34 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy, 65-59, on Jan. 31 in the second preliminary round and No. 15 seed Newark Tech, 68-65, on Feb. 3 in the third preliminary round. After starting the season against Montclair on Dec. 17, the Tornadoes were forced to pause their season and didn’t return until Jan. 14, when they lost to East Orange Campus, 52-50, at home. OHS avenged that loss with a 52-43 win over East Orange Campus in their second meeting, on Feb. 10 at EOC.