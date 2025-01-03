Orange HS boys basketball team notches victories

ORANGE, NJ — Sydney Carrington, a senior, scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Orange High School boys basketball team past Belleville, 43-31, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Belleville for its first win of the season.

Carrington also had three blocked shots, three steals and two assists.

Senior guard Gregory Burton posted nine points with five rebounds and eight steals, senior guard/forward Ky’Sir Green added six points with three rebounds and two steals and sophomore Amadou Traore had three points with three assists and two rebounds for the OHS Tornadoes.

Orange lost to Caldwell, 66-45, on Saturday, Dec. 21, at OHS to move to a 1-2 mark on the season. Burton had 19 points, Green had 14, Traore had seven and Carrington added five.

OHS took part in the Joe Silver Holiday tournament at Roselle. The Tornadoes defeated Roselle, 67-44, Friday, Dec. 27. Green had 17 points, Carington had 16 and Traore had 12. The next day, they fell to Piscataway, 72-45, to move to a 2-3 record on the season. OHS was scheduled to face Marion P. Charter on Monday, Dec. 30, in the tournament, after press time.

In the season-opener, Orange lost to Livingston, 54-52, in overtime on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Livingston. The Tornadoes outscored Livingston, 13-9, in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Green and Traore each had 15 points. Traore also had 10 assists and five rebounds, while Green had three steals and two rebounds. Burton had 14 points, six rebounds and six steals and Carrington had eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals.