Orange HS boys basketball team seeks good run in state tournament

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team hopes to make a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament.

The 10th-seeded OHS Tornadoes will visit No. 7 seed Payne Tech of Newark in the first round on Monday, Feb. 20. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 seed West Morris and No. 15 seed Warren Hills High School in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The Tornadoes defeated Livingston High School 45-41 on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Livingston to improve to 12-12 on the season. Junior A’juwan Tiggs had 18 points, sophomore Gregory Burton had 10 points; junior Rafee Simmons, junior Joshua Gravesande and senior Jasir Calloway each had 5 points; and sophomore Jaylen May-Green had 2 points for the Tornadoes.

In earlier action, Orange lost to Eagle Academy of Newark 63-59 on Monday, Feb. 6. Tiggs had 19 points with three rebounds, Burton had 14 points with two assists, Simmons had 12 points with two assists, senior Natche Auguste had 11 points with nine rebounds, senior Mervin Ross had 2 points and Teyda had 1 point.

Orange defeated Verona High School 49-41 on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at home. Burton had 18 points, Tiggs had 17 points, Brandon Teyda had 6 points, Auguste had 4 points, Calloway had 3 points, and Gravesande had 1 point.

Orange lost at Memorial High School of West New York 55-32 on Thursday, Feb. 9. Auguste had 10 points, Burton had 8 points, Teyda had 7 points, Ross and Matt Chaury each had 3 points, and Tiggs had 1 point.