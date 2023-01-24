Orange HS boys basketball team tops Montclair

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Montclair High School 55-52 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Montclair. A’juwan Tiggs had 17 points and 11 rebounds; Gregory Burton had 13 points and five rebounds; Jasir Calloway had 7 points; Natche Auguste had 6 points and five rebounds; Rafee Simmons had 5 points; and Randy Gayot had six rebounds to lead OHS.

Orange, seeded 19th, lost to No. 30 seed American History High School of Newark 48-44 in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Jan. 23, at home to move to a 7-9 overall record.