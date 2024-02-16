Orange HS boys basketball team wins six straight games

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team defeated University High School of Newark and Verona High School to extend its winning streak to six games and improve to 14-9 overall on the season.

Junior guard Gregory Burton had 24 points, seven steals, six rebounds and five assists; senior forward A’Juwan Tiggs had 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists; and senior forward Jamesly Philippe had 21 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and five blocks to power the Tornadoes to a 90-69 home win over University on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game. Junior Brandon Tejada had 11 points and six assists; senior guard Alijah Jamison had 3 points, seven rebounds and five assists; junior guard Ky’Sir Green had 6 points and sophomore Nathaniel Saint Jean had 4 points.

Tiggs scored 21 points to lead the Tornadoes to a 47-36 win over Verona on Thursday, Feb. 8, in Verona in a Colonial Division game. Burton had 10 points, Philippe had 8, Green had 5 and Jamison added 3.

Photos Courtesy of Esak Crawley