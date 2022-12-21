Orange HS boys hoops falls to Millburn in season opener

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team, under first-year head coach Esak Crawley, lost a heartbreaking 52-50 decision to Millburn High School in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Millburn.

A’juwan Tiggs had 18 points, Ma’khy Acey had 10 points, Gregory Burton had 8 points and Netche Auguste had 5 points to lead OHS.

In the 66-48 loss to Montclair on Saturday, Dec. 17, Tiggs had 17 points and six rebounds, and Burton had 13 points, five rebounds and two assists. Rafee Simmons had 8 points, three assists and two rebounds; Mervin Ross had 3 points and four rebounds; and Jasir Calloway had 3 points for the Tornadoes. Randy Gayot had 2 points and four rebounds, Joshua Gravesande had 2 points and Acey had five rebounds.

The Tornadoes will visit Belleville High School on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. They will face Plainfield High School in the Joe Silverman Holiday Classic at Hillside High School on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. The tournament continues Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Friday, Dec. 30, against opponents and times to be determined.

  

