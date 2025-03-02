Orange HS boys hoops team clinches share of divisional crown

ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Amadou Traore had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 steals; and senior Gregoyr Burton had 14 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and two assists to lead the Orange High School boys basketball team to an 82-48 win over University (Newark) on Wednesday, Feb. 19, in a Super Essex Conference-Independence Division.

The win clinched a co-share of the SEC-Independence Division title with Livingston. Both teams were 9-1 in the division.

Senior Sydney Carrington had 14 points and 12 rebounds, senior Jaylen May-Green had five points and 10 rebounds, sophomore Nathaneal Gravesande had three points and senior Shetere Isaacs added two points for the Tornadoes, who won their third straight game to improve to 14-8 on the season.

Orange, seeded 11th, was scheduled to visit No. 6 seed South Plainfield in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 26, after press time. If the Tornadoes won, they will face the winner between No. 3 seed Payne Tech and No. 14 seed Nutley in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 1. The semifinals are Tuesday, March 4, and the final is Friday, March 7, all at the higher-seeded sites.