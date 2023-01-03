Orange HS boys hoops team enjoys win streak

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team had a 3-4 record through Wednesday, Dec. 28.

After losing its first three games of the season, Orange won three straight games.

The Tornadoes defeated Glen Ridge High School 40-37 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Glen Ridge and defeated Belleville High School 49-43 on Thursday, Dec. 22, at Belleville.

The Tornadoes competed in the Joe Silver Holiday Tournament at Hillside High School on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28. They defeated Plainfield High School 54-53 on Dec. 27 for their third win in a row. But the winning streak ended with a 69-40 loss to St. Augustine in the tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 28.