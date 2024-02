ORANGE, NJ — The 15th-seeded Orange High School boys basketball team lost to 18th-seeded Montclair High School, 60-49, Thursday, Jan. 25, in the preliminary third round of the Essex County Tournament at OHS.

The Tornadoes, who received byes in the first and second preliminary rounds, lost their fifth game in a row to move to a 8-9 record on the season.