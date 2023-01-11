Orange HS boys hoops team seeks to regroup; hosts showcase on Monday, Jan. 16

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team hopes to return to its winning ways.

The Tornadoes went 1-2 in the Joe Silver Holiday Tournament in Hillside; they defeated Plainfield 54-53 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, lost to St. Augustine 69-40 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and lost to Hillside 50-43 on Friday, Dec. 30.

Orange lost to West Essex High School 63-41 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and lost to Newark Tech 67-43 at home on Thursday, Jan. 5. Orange lost at West Orange High School 36-32 on Saturday, Jan. 7, for their fifth straight loss, to move to 3-7 overall on the season.

Orange will host Millburn High School on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m. and Bloomfield High School on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11:30 a.m. Orange also will host a showcase on Monday, Jan. 16, with games at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Orange will visit Montclair High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m.