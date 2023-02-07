Orange HS boys hoops team tops Newark Tech

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Newark Tech 52-50 on Thursday, Feb. 2, at home. Junior forward A’juwan Tiggs had 16 points, sophomore guard Gregory Burton had 11 points, junior guard Rafee Simmons had 10 points, senior guard Mervin Ross had 8 points and senior center Natche Auguste had 7 points for the OHS Tornadoes, who improved to 10-10 overall on the season.

In earlier action, the Tornadoes fell to West Essex Regional High School 71-58 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in West Essex in North Caldwell.