Orange HS boys hoops wins three straight games

ORANGE, NJ – The Orange High School boys basketball team won three games last week to extend its winning streak to four and improve to 12-9 on the season.

OHS defeated Belleville, 62-49, Tuesday, Jan. 30, on the road. Senior forward A’Juwan Tiggs had 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists; senior forward Jamesly Philippe had 8 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and five assists; and senior guard Alijah Jamison had 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and four assists in the victory over Belleville.

The Tornadoes defeated West Essex, 57-48, on Thursday, Feb. 1. Tiggs had 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals; junior guard Gregory Burton had 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals; and junior forward Jalen May-Green had 9 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in the win.

The Tornadoes defeated Hillside, 74-47, on Saturday, Feb. 3, on the road. Burton had 21 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals; Jamison had 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals; Philippe had 13 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocks; and Tiggs posted 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Photos Courtesy of Esak Crawley/OHS head coach