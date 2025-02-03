Orange HS boys hoopster Gregory Burton nets 1,000th career point

ORANGE, NJ — Senior Gregory Burton scored a game-high 19 points, including his 1,000th career point, to lead the Orange High School boys basketball team to a 53-49 win over Livingston on Thursday, Jan. 23, in a Super Essex Conference-Independence Division game.

Burton hit three 3-pointers and also added eight rebounds and four assists. He now has 1,011 points. Senior Sydney Carrington had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and senior Ky’Sir Green had 12 points and seven rebounds for the OHS Tornadoes, who improved to 8-6 overall on the season.

OHS, seeded 17th, will visit No. 16 seed Columbia in the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 30. The winner will visit top-seeded Seton Hall Prep on Saturday, Feb. 1. The loser will face the winner between No. 33 University and No. 32 Barringer in the inaugural Essex County Invitational on Feb. 1.

Photo Courtesy of Orange head boys basketball coach Esak Crawley