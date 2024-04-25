Orange HS boys volleyball shows great teamwork

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ —The Orange High School boys volleyball team is enjoying a great season so far.

The Tornadoes, under head coach Emily Guydan, boasted a 7-1 overall record, including a 7-0 record in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division, through April 19.

The Tornadoes entered the week on a five-match winning streak.

Orange has received strong contributions from everyone on the team.

“The whole team is key because their teamwork is what is making us successful,” said Guydan. “Their teamwork and dedication is why we are winning. The players are always communicating and discussing how to improve our game and how to elevate our offense. Our seniors, Christoly Georges, Fritz Louis, Woodston Orisca, Steven Cambisaca, Gregory Clossaint and Joshua Gravesande, have set the tone of success for this season by being leaders and modeling how to be exemplary team players.

“Two of the key players for this year are juniors Karl Araujo and Felix Gutierrez,” Guydan continued. ”They have been working hard for a year straight to improve their craft and be the best players they can be. Felix is our setter who has been working with all of our hitters to perfect our offense and help them be successful. Karl is our outside hitter who is committed to perfecting his hits and his jump serve. Layton Aguilar and Sam Noel, two other juniors, are showing extreme potential in their first years on a varsity court.”

OHS has beaten Payne Tech and West Orange, each twice. The other wins have come against East Orange Campus, Irvington and Barringer. The lone loss was to West Caldwell Tech.

Indeed, the Tornadoes’ camaraderie has been exemplary.

“This team’s success stems from our teamwork,” Guydan said. “The team wants to work together and get better together. They are always talking about ways to improve our game and they always come to practice ready to work. I really believe that the camaraderie our team has developed is why we have been successful so far. Our coaching staff, Maureen Stainfil and Joie Williams, and the JV and freshman players are also always there to support the varsity team and cheer them on. Our success would not be possible without this support system. The culture we have developed is built on support, respect and hard work.”

Guydan is excited to see the team achieve more success this season.

“My goal for this team is to continue to improve and work hard,” she said. “I want to see them face challenging teams and work together to come out on top. I am excited to see where this team can take us.”

Photos Courtesy of Emily Gudyan