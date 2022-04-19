Orange HS boys volleyball team enjoys 9-0 start to the season

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys volleyball team has enjoyed a stellar 9-0 start to the season.

The Tornadoes defeated BelovED Community Charter on Friday, April 1, in two games; West Side on Monday, April 4, in two games; Barringer on Wednesday, April 6, in three games; Eagle Academy on Friday, April 8, in two games; Irvington on Monday, April 11, in two games; Newark Central on Wednesday, April 13, in two games; Lyndhurst on Friday, April 15, in two games; Nutley on Saturday, April 16, in three games; and North Star Academy on Monday, April 18, in two games.

The players for the Tornadoes are seniors Steven Chabla, Samuelson Zamy, Alan Santos, Khadar Chambers, Berlinski Israel, Jordan Hidalgo, Bryan Puli, Christian Bourne, Tomiwa Babalola and Sao Barbu; juniors Rojah Domville and Josue Chauca; and sophomore Gregory Clossaint.

The Tornadoes will host Barringer on Monday, April 25, at 4 p.m.