Orange HS boys volleyball team enjoys strong turnaround

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys volleyball team had a tough season last spring.

The Tornadoes were hampered by COVID-19, as school was all virtual, so it was difficult to get players to come out for the team, said head coach Emily Guydan. With only seven players, the Tornadoes finished 0-16.

But this season, the Tornadoes are enjoying a remarkable turnaround, boasting a 9-0 recent record.

Guydan also was delighted to say that a few players have improved academically. Among them is junior Rojah Domville, who is on the school honor roll.

In addition, Guydan was happy to see a group of seniors join the team this year. Before joining the team, they would play on their own, playing an Ecuadorian style of volleyball, said Guydan. The Tornadoes have been sparked by talented players, most notably senior libero Steven Chabla, noted Guydan.

The goal for the rest of the season is to achieve some firsts.

“We have a volleyball banner in the gym, and it is blank,” said Guydan, who is a ninth-grade teacher at Orange Preparatory Academy. “I would like to get (something) up there, either with counties or states.”

Guydan is particularly excited about the future of the program.

“We have a JV team too, and we have a lot of talent there,” she said, “so I have hopes for the coming years, as well.”

The JV head coach is Maureen Stainfil.