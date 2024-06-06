Orange HS boys volleyball team spikes down banner season

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys volleyball team enjoyed a terrific season this spring.

The Tornadoes, under head coach Emily Guydan, finished with a stellar 20-4 overall record, including going undefeated at home (15-0).

Orange also clinched the co-championship of the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division, alongside Montclair. Both teams went 11-1 in the division, with the losses to each other. The Liberty Division is the second-highest of the four divisions.

“We lost our first game to Montclair, (2-1) but came back (in) our second game against them to win, 2-0,” said Guydan. “That win allowed us to become co-champions.”

The Tornadoes also had a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 3 state tournament. Orange, seeded seventh, defeated 10th-seeded Linden, 2-1, in the first round at home, before losing at second-seeded Hackensack, 2-0, in the quarterfinals to end the season.

Guydan was thrilled for her team’s success.

“I am so proud of my team for the hard work and dedication that led us to this success,” Guydan said. “For the state tournament, this was our first year, making it to the quarterfinal round since I began coaching in 2019. I am hoping to take this success and build on it for the next season and all the seasons to come. None of the accomplishments of this season would have been possible without the dedication of all my players on the varsity, JV and freshman teams, as well as my assistant coaches, Joie Williams and Maureen Stainfil. I am excited to see what the underclassmen can bring to the table next year and wish my seniors good luck in whatever they choose to do in their futures.

“I am sure I will be seeing them back at practice next year because they can never get enough!”

The following OHS players earned all–SEC–Liberty Division:

First team

Karl Araujo, junior.

Felix Gutierrez, junior.

Fritz Louis, senior.

Second team

Layton Aguilar, junior.

Woodston Orisca, senior.

Honorable mention

Sam Noel, junior.

Gregory Clossaint, senior.

Photo Courtesy of Emily Guydan