Orange HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

ORANGE, NJ — Several Orange High School fall athletes earned all–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.

Here are the OHS athletes honored:

BOYS SOCCER

Colonial Division:

First team: Jatniel Vargas Espino.

Second team: Kevin Goncalez Moreno.

Honorable mention: Mark Rodriguez.

GIRLS SOCCER

Colonial Division:

First team: Jullian Desormes and Amaya Fortunato.

Second team: Erica Carangui and Crisol Menjivar.

Honorable mention: Clerdjina Josaphant.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Independence Division: