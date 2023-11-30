Orange HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

ORANGE, NJ — Several Orange High School fall athletes earned all–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.

Here are the OHS athletes honored:

BOYS SOCCER

Colonial Division:

  • First team: Jatniel Vargas Espino.
  • Second team: Kevin Goncalez Moreno.
  • Honorable mention: Mark Rodriguez.

GIRLS SOCCER

Colonial Division:

  • First team: Jullian Desormes and Amaya Fortunato.
  • Second team: Erica Carangui and Crisol Menjivar.
  • Honorable mention: Clerdjina Josaphant.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Independence Division:

  • First team: Laura Salvatierra.
  • Second team: Ashley Durtan.
  • Honorable mention: Marjorie Menjivar.

  

