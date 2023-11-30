Orange HS fall athletes earn Super Essex Conference honors

ORANGE, NJ — Several Orange High School fall athletes earned all–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by the conference coaches.
Here are the OHS athletes honored:
BOYS SOCCER
Colonial Division:
- First team: Jatniel Vargas Espino.
- Second team: Kevin Goncalez Moreno.
- Honorable mention: Mark Rodriguez.
GIRLS SOCCER
Colonial Division:
- First team: Jullian Desormes and Amaya Fortunato.
- Second team: Erica Carangui and Crisol Menjivar.
- Honorable mention: Clerdjina Josaphant.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Independence Division:
- First team: Laura Salvatierra.
- Second team: Ashley Durtan.
- Honorable mention: Marjorie Menjivar.