Orange HS football players earn all-county honors

ORANGE, NJ — Several Orange High School football players earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the coaches in the county.
First team offense
- Kyree Fisher, East Orange junior at large.
Second team offense
- Maurice Williams, Orange junior quarterback
- R’Shawn Charles, Orange senior lineman.
Second team defense
- Jalen Phillips, Orange senior defensive back.
Honorable mention
- Xavier Gomez, Orange senior.
Photos Courtesy of Adri Powell