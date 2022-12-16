Orange HS football players earn all-county honors

ORANGE, NJ — Several Orange High School football players earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the coaches in the county.

First team offense

  • Kyree Fisher, East Orange junior at large.

Second team offense

  • Maurice Williams, Orange junior quarterback
  • R’Shawn Charles, Orange senior lineman.

Second team defense

  • Jalen Phillips, Orange senior defensive back.

Honorable mention

  • Xavier Gomez, Orange senior.

Photos Courtesy of Adri Powell

  

