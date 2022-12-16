Orange HS football players earn all-county honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Several Orange High School football players earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the coaches in the county.

First team offense

Kyree Fisher, East Orange junior at large.

Second team offense

Maurice Williams, Orange junior quarterback

R’Shawn Charles, Orange senior lineman.

Second team defense

Jalen Phillips, Orange senior defensive back.

Honorable mention

Xavier Gomez, Orange senior.

Photos Courtesy of Adri Powell