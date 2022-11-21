Orange HS football players garner SFC divisional honors

Connect on Linked in

ORANGE, NJ — Several Orange High School football team players earned all–Super Football Conference–Patriot Red Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

First team offense:

R’Shawn Charles, senior lineman.

Khyron Hill, senior wide receiver.

First team defense:

Jalen Phillips, senior linebacker.

Hill, defensive back.

First team special teams:

Jabril Bridgeman, senior kicker.

Second team offense:

Maurice Williams, junior quarterback.

Ma’Khy Acey, junior wide receiver.

Second team defense:

Charles, lineman.

Acey, defensive back.

Honorable mention:

Xavier Gomez, senior, wide receiver and defensive back.

Here are their stats.

Passing:

Williams: 61 of 124 attempts, 1,274 yards, 19 TDs, 2 interceptions.

Receiving:

Hill: 26 catches for 630 yards, 9 TDs.

Acey: 26 catches for 441 yards, 8 TDs.

Bridgeman: 17 catches for 273 yards, 3 TDs.

Phillips: 8 catches for 54 yards.

Gomez: 3 catches for 21 yards, 1 TD.

Rushing:

Williams: 48 carries for 488 yards, 4 TDs.

Hill: 39 carries for 401 yards, 4 TDs.

Phillips: 30 carries for 286 yards, 2 TDs.

Phillips: 70 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble.

Notes: The Tornadoes, under second-year head coach Khalfani Alleyne, finished with a 4-5 record after a 1-3 start to the season.

Photos Courtesy of Adri Powell