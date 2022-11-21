Orange HS football players garner SFC divisional honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
ORANGE, NJ — Several Orange High School football team players earned all–Super Football Conference–Patriot Red Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.
First team offense:
- R’Shawn Charles, senior lineman.
- Khyron Hill, senior wide receiver.
First team defense:
- Jalen Phillips, senior linebacker.
- Hill, defensive back.
First team special teams:
- Jabril Bridgeman, senior kicker.
Second team offense:
- Maurice Williams, junior quarterback.
- Ma’Khy Acey, junior wide receiver.
Second team defense:
- Charles, lineman.
- Acey, defensive back.
Honorable mention:
- Xavier Gomez, senior, wide receiver and defensive back.
Here are their stats.
Passing:
- Williams: 61 of 124 attempts, 1,274 yards, 19 TDs, 2 interceptions.
Receiving:
- Hill: 26 catches for 630 yards, 9 TDs.
- Acey: 26 catches for 441 yards, 8 TDs.
- Bridgeman: 17 catches for 273 yards, 3 TDs.
- Phillips: 8 catches for 54 yards.
- Gomez: 3 catches for 21 yards, 1 TD.
Rushing:
- Williams: 48 carries for 488 yards, 4 TDs.
- Hill: 39 carries for 401 yards, 4 TDs.
- Phillips: 30 carries for 286 yards, 2 TDs.
- Phillips: 70 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble.
Notes: The Tornadoes, under second-year head coach Khalfani Alleyne, finished with a 4-5 record after a 1-3 start to the season.
Photos Courtesy of Adri Powell