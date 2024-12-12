Orange HS football players receive conference accolades

By on Comments Off on Orange HS football players receive conference accolades

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team had four players who earned All-Super Football Conference-Freedom White Division honors this season, as selected by the divisional coaches. 

The OHS honorees are:

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

  • Aaron Biart, junior lineman.
  • Davion Leeks, senior linebacker.
  • Sameir Ward, senior defensive back.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • David McLaughlin, junior punter.

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Jihahn Conaway, senior offensive guard/defensive tackle. 

Orange, under head coach and 2001 OHS graduate Khalfani Alleyne, finished 2-7, with the wins against Columbia, 22-14, Thursday, Sept. 12, at Bell Stadium in Orange and at Lincoln of Jersey City, 28-0, Saturday, Sept. 21. The OHS Tornadoes then lost their final five games, but hope to build off their valuable experience for next year.

Photos Courtesy of Orange HS Football

  

Orange HS football players receive conference accolades added by on
View all posts by Editor →