Orange HS football players receive conference accolades

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team had four players who earned All-Super Football Conference-Freedom White Division honors this season, as selected by the divisional coaches.
The OHS honorees are:
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
- Aaron Biart, junior lineman.
- Davion Leeks, senior linebacker.
- Sameir Ward, senior defensive back.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- David McLaughlin, junior punter.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Jihahn Conaway, senior offensive guard/defensive tackle.
Orange, under head coach and 2001 OHS graduate Khalfani Alleyne, finished 2-7, with the wins against Columbia, 22-14, Thursday, Sept. 12, at Bell Stadium in Orange and at Lincoln of Jersey City, 28-0, Saturday, Sept. 21. The OHS Tornadoes then lost their final five games, but hope to build off their valuable experience for next year.
Photos Courtesy of Orange HS Football