Orange HS football players receive conference accolades

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team had four players who earned All-Super Football Conference-Freedom White Division honors this season, as selected by the divisional coaches.

The OHS honorees are:

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aaron Biart, junior lineman.

Davion Leeks, senior linebacker.

Sameir Ward, senior defensive back.

SPECIAL TEAMS

David McLaughlin, junior punter.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jihahn Conaway, senior offensive guard/defensive tackle.

Orange, under head coach and 2001 OHS graduate Khalfani Alleyne, finished 2-7, with the wins against Columbia, 22-14, Thursday, Sept. 12, at Bell Stadium in Orange and at Lincoln of Jersey City, 28-0, Saturday, Sept. 21. The OHS Tornadoes then lost their final five games, but hope to build off their valuable experience for next year.

Photos Courtesy of Orange HS Football