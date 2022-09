Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team blanked Paterson Kennedy, 21-0, in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Bauerle Field in Paterson.

Senior standout Khyron Hill scored all three touchdowns and finished with 125 yards.

The Tornadoes will host Bayonne on Friday, Sept. 9, at Bell Stadium at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Adri Powell.