This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team participated in the third annual Essex 7-on-7 Shootout hosted by West Orange High School on Saturday morning, July 15.

The one-day event included more than 20 schools.

The Tornadoes will visit Wayne Hills to kick off the regular season on Friday, August 25. They will then visit Paterson Kennedy on Friday, Sept. 1, at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson.