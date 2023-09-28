Orange HS football team defeats Barringer to improve to 4-1

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team enjoyed another impressive victory.

Senior quarterback Maurice Williams threw for 326 yards and five touchdowns and he ran for 100 yards on 11 carries to lead the Tornadoes to a 50-37 victory over Barringer on Friday, Sept. 22, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

The Tornadoes won their second straight to improve to 4-1 on the season. Barringer suffered its first loss to move to 3-1.

Williams completed 24 of 36 passes. Senior wide receiver Ma’khy Acey had 13 receptions for a school single-game record 212 yards, along with three TDs and sophomore tight end Tyshawn Boyd had three catches for 36 yards and two TDs. Junior running back Shamar Myers rushed for 100 yards and two TDs on 15 carries for the Tornadoes. Junior wide receiver Sameir Ward had 40 receiving yards.

Orange will visit Millburn on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m.

OHS results and schedule