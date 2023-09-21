Orange HS football team demolishes West Side, 40-0

ORANGE, NJ — Senior quarterback Maurice Williams passed for 279 yards and four touchdowns as the Orange High School football team rolled to a 40-0 victory over Newark West Side Friday night, Sept. 15, at Bell Stadium in the home opener in a Super Football Conference–Patriot Red Division game.

Williams completed 20 of 29 passes and rushed for 56 yards and a TD on six carries.

Junior Shamar Myers had 76 yards and a TD on nine carries, and had two catches for 28 yards.

Junior Sameir Ward had eight receptions for 122 yards and a TD, sophmore Tyshawn Boyd had six catches for 71 yards and two TDs, and sophomore Aaron Biart had a 10-yard TD catch. Senior Adeiza Albert had one catch for 10 yards and senior Luis Rivera had one catch for 10 yards.

The Tornadoes, who improved to 3-1, will visit Barringer on Friday, Sept. 22, at Schools Stadium in Newark in a SFC cross divisional game. Barringer is 3-0.