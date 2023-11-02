Orange HS football team ends fine 6-3 season; QB Maurice Williams breaks school records

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team enjoyed a fine season.

The Tornadoes, under third-year head coach Khalfani Alleyne, finished with a 6-3 overall record after losing to Bergenfield, 28-24, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North, Group 4 state regional consolation tournament on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Bell Stadium. It was the second straight year that the Tornadoes lost to Bergenfield in the regional consolation tournament.

In Saturday’s game, senior four-year starting quarterback Maurice Williams completed 28 of 42 passes for 378 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Williams finished his career as the OHS all-time leader in passing yards (5,196 yards) and touchdowns (65). He also broke the school single-season records for passing yards (2,303 yards) and touchdowns (30) this year. Williams also had 2,002 rushing yards and 21 rushing TDs in his career. He had 58 rushing yards and a TD on 13 carries in Saturday’s game. Senior Ma’khy Acey had 16 catches for 237 yards and two TDs and sophomore Tyshaun Boyd had six catches for 55 yards and a TD, senior Luis Rivera had three catches for 34 yards, sophomore Aaron Biart had two catches for 32 yards and junior Jaiden Louis had two catches for 21 yards for the Tornadoes.

Orange results

• Aug. 26: win, at Wayne Hills, 42-6.

• Sept. 1: win, at Paterson Kennedy, 52-0.

• Sept. 8: loss, at Bayonne, 34-21.

• Sept. 15: win, vs. West Side, 40-0.

• Sept. 22: win, at Barringer, 50-37.

• Sept. 28: win, at Millburn, 30-14.

• Oct. 14: win, vs. Dickinson, forfeit.*

• Oct. 21: loss, at Lincoln, 74-32.

• Oct. 26: loss, vs. Bergenfield, 28-24.

*Dickinson did not have enough players.