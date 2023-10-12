Orange HS football team enjoys success with strong chemistry

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team’s biggest reason for its stellar season so far has been strong team chemistry.

“The team is playing really well this season,” said third-year head coach Khalfani Alleyne, whose Tornadoes boast a 5-1 overall record. “The chemistry on the team is really good. The kids all believe in the system, they believe in each other and they play together.”

The Tornadoes, who were idle last week, have won three straight games. They are looking to lock down a North, Group 4 state sectional playoff berth. Orange was in 16th place in the United Power Rankings. The top 16 teams earn playoff berths. The playoffs are scheduled to begin the weekend of Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28.

The Tornadoes have been led by several players. Senior fourth-year starting quarterback Maurice Williams has passed for a school-record six touchdowns in the 50-0 win over Paterson Kennedy. This season, Williams has thrown for 1,703 yards with 25 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He is is 98 passing yards and four TDs away from breaking the OHS single-season passing record set by Abbri Jones in 2001.

Williams has also rushed for a team-high 427 yards and three TDs on the year.

Williams has several talented receiving targets. Sophomore tight end Tyshaun Boyd, who recently received scholarship offers from Pitt and Syracuse, has collected 16 passes for 304 yards and seven TDs. Senior Ma’khy Acey has 35 receptions for 652 yards and nine TDs. Acey had 13 receptions for a school single-game record 212 yards, along with three TDs, in the 50-37 win over Barringer.

Junior linebacker-running back Shamar Meyers has rushed for 260 yards and three TDs and has posted 51 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Other key contributors are junior wide receiver-defensive back Sameir Ward, junior wide receiver-defensive back Samir Wilkins, sophomore defensive lineman Aaron Bart, junior RB-DB Brandon Tejada, junior linebacker Samir Holman and senior defensive lineman Rajani Munroe.

The Tornadoes will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 14, when they host Dickinson of Jersey City at Bell Stadium at 1 p.m.

Orange results and schedule