Orange HS football team gains forfeit win vs. Dickinson

ORANGE, N.J. — The Orange High School football team’s homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 14, was canceled after the team’s opponent, Dickinson of Jersey City, forfeited the game due to lack of players.

With the forfeit win, the Tornadoes improved to 6-1 overall this season. The Tornadoes, who last played on Thursday, Sept. 28, when they beat Millburn, 30-14, will visit Lincoln of Jersey City this Saturday, Oct. 21, at Caven Point in Jersey City at 4 p.m.

Orange is looking to earn a state playoff berth. The Tornadoes are ranked No. 18 in North, Group 4 in the United Power Rankings. The top 16 teams earn postseason berths. The playoffs begin Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28.

Orange (6-1)

Aug. 26: win, at Wayne Hills, 42-6

Sept. 1: win, at Paterson Kennedy, 52-0

Sept. 8: loss, at Bayonne, 34-21

Sept. 15: win, vs. West Side, 40-0

Sept. 22: win, at Barringer, 50-37

Sept. 28: win, at Millburn, 30-14.

Oct. 14: win, vs. Dickinson, forfeit.*

Oct. 21: at Lincoln, 4 p.m.

*Dickinson did not have enough players.