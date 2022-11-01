Orange HS football team gives good effort despite loss in the regional invitational semis

ORANGE, NJ — The fourth-seeded Orange High School football team lost at top-seeded Bergenfield, 27-20, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 regional invitational tournament on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, at Bergenfield.

Junior quarterback Maurice Williams completed 10 of 14 passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns. The three touchdown passes were all caught by senior Khy’Ron Hill, who finished with six catches for 150 yards.

Williams also led the Tornadoes in rushing with 67 yards on 11 carries. Senior Jalen Phillips had four carries for 11 yards.

Senior Jabril Bridgeman had one catch for 7 yards, and junior Makhy Acey had one catch for 4 yards.

The Tornadoes lost their second game in a row and finished the season with a 4-5 record. Orange had a three game-losing streak to move to 1-3, but then won three in a row to improve to 4-3.

The following are Orange’s results this season:

Sept. 1: win, at Paterson Kennedy, 21-0.

Sept. 9: loss, vs. Bayonne, 18-12.

Sept. 17: loss, at West Side, 37-6.

Sept. 23: loss, vs. Barringer, 25-14.

Oct. 1: win, vs. Millburn, 40-21.

Oct. 8: win, at North Bergen, 42-6.

Oct. 15: win, at Dickinson, 41-0.

Oct. 21: loss, vs. Lincoln, 32-16.

Oct. 29, loss, at No. 1 seed Bergenfield, 27-20.*

*North, Group 4 regional invitational tournament. Orange was No. 4 seed.