Orange HS football team has key playmakers with leadership skills

ORANGE, NJ — In Khalfani Alleyne’s two seasons as the head coach, the Orange High School football team has been able to grasp the coaching staff’s system.

Entering his third year, Alleyne feels confident the Tornadoes will make more strides, with a strong group of talent and leadership.

“What I like about the team is we have a lot of pieces showing some really good leadership, guys who have been around the program for the last couple of years since we’ve been here as a staff,” said Alleyne, a 2001 OHS graduate, who played wide receiver and defensive back for the Tornadoes. “They are really grasping what we are doing, offensively and defensively, so now it’s putting it all together.”



The Tornadoes, looking to improve on last year’s 4-6 season, will be sparked by senior four-year starting quarterback Maurice Williams. The strong-armed signal-caller is “showing a great amount of leadership this year,” Alleyne said. “He’s had the most growth from year to year, this season, than at any other point in his career, as a leader, as a quarterback itself and a true passer, and as an athlete as well. He’s doing well. We like him coming back.”

Williams said he likes the offensive diversity and the overall team camaraderie, which will go a long way toward achieving a successful season. Staying positive will be another key to success.

“I think it’s about staying together, staying positive,” Williams said. “Even if we lose, take some positives from the losses and basically stay together.”

Williams added he hopes to break the school career passing yards, touchdowns and rushing yards for a quarterback.

Williams threw for five touchdowns and ran for another touchdown in the 42-6 win at Wayne Hills in the season opener on Saturday night, Aug. 26.

Williams’ main target will be senior Ma’khy Acey, who will also play linebacker. “He is a ballplayer,” Alleyne said. “He’s going to go up and get that ball.”

Junior running back-middle linebacker Shamar Myers is an “emotional leader of a team and a tough kid, a stud,” Alleyne said.

The offensive line will be anchored by junior guard Hamaadi Godfrey, who has shown a strong commitment, noted Alleyne.

Senior 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive end Rajani Munroe is strong and explosive off the edge, Alleyne said. Munroe also is a track sprinter and will use his speed to wreak havoc.

Junior cornerback Samir Wilkins is another key player to watch on defense, Alleyne said.

Though the Tornadoes have aspirations of making the playoffs and going on a deep run, Alleyne and his coaching staff want the team to remain focused.

“We just have to stay focused, keep working hard, correcting the small things, and I think we will be good,” Alleyne said. “We will be our own worst enemy. We have the talent to put this thing together and make a deep run in the playoffs, but we have to stay focused. We can’t just think about playoffs in August. We have to think about the first game, week by week, day by day, moment to moment.”

Orange last season participated in the North, Group 4 state regional tournament, falling to top-seeded Bergenfield in the semifinals. The regional tournaments involved teams that just missed qualifying for the state sectional playoffs.

Orange is in the Super Football Conference–Patriot Red Division. The other teams in the division are Bayonne, Lincoln, of Jersey City; Newark West Side and North Bergen.

Schedule

Aug. 26: win, at Wayne Hills, 42-6

Sept. 1: at Paterson Kennedy, 5 p.m.

Sept. 8: at Bayonne, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15: vs. Newark West Side, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: at Barringer, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28: at Millburn, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: vs. Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21: at Lincoln, of Jersey City, 4 p.m.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino and Courtesy of Adri Powell and Maurice Williams

Video by Joe Ragozzino