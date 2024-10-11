Orange HS football team looks to get back on the winning track

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team hopes to snap a two-game losing streak. The Tornadoes will host Union City on Friday, Oct. 11, at Bell Stadium, at 7 p.m.

Orange lost at Newark East Side, 18-9, on Friday, Oct. 4, at Eddie Moraes Stadium in Newark to move to 2-4 on the season.

Sophomore quarterback Daniel Lewis completed 10 of 28 passes for 95 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Lewis also had a team-high 60 yards on six carries. Senior Sameir Ward caught the TD pass from Lewis and finished with three catches for 46 yards.

Seniors Amari Ford and Jaiden Louis each had two catches for 13 yards. East Side moved to 3-3.

Union City defeated Montclair, 35-0, for its fourth straight win to improve to 4-1.