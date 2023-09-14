Orange HS football team looks to regroup after first loss

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team lost to Bayonne, 34-21, Friday, Sept. 8, in Bayonne for its first loss of the season.

The Tornadoes moved to a 2-1 record.

OHS senior quarterback Maurice Williams was 10-of-25 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Williams also rushed for 89 yards on eight carries.

OHS junior Samir Wilkins returned the opening kickoff of the game 82 yards for touchdown.

Williams connected with sophomore tight end Tyshawn Boyd on a 45-yard TD pass later in the first quarter. Williams threw a 27-yard TD pass to junior wide receiver Sameir Ward in the third quarter.

Bayonne won its second straight to improve to 2-1.

The Tornadoes will host Newark West Side on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. in their home opener at Bell Stadium. West Side is 0-2.