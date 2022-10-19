Orange HS football team notches third straight victory

ORANGE, NJ — Junior quarterback Maurice Williams completed 13 of 23 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on six carries to lead the Orange High School football team to a 41-0 win over William L. Dickinson High School of Jersey City on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Caven Point in Jersey City.

The Tornadoes, under head coach Khalfani Alleyne, won their third straight game and improved to 4-3 on the season.

Senior running back Jalen Phillips rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Senior Khy’Ron Hill had six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown, senior Jabril Bridgeman had three catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, and junior Makhy Acey had one catch for 13 yards and a touchdown.

The Tornadoes will host Lincoln of Jersey City on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m.