Orange HS football team preps for West Orange in season opener at Mountaineer Classic

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team will kick off the season in the inaugural Mountaineer Football Classic at Joe Suriano Stadium on the campus of West Orange High School.

The Tornadoes will face West Orange on Friday, Aug. 30, the second day of the three-day event, at 7:30 p.m.

OHS fourth-year head coach Khalfani Alleyne is excited for his team to participate in the event.

“It’s going to be a great game, a great crosstown rival,” said Alleyne to the Record-Transcript. “They got great coaches there, a great system. A great group of guys, a lot of talent. It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be an exciting game, no question about it.”

“We are thrilled to bring this unique event to our community,” said WOHS athletic director Stephan Zichella in a statement. “The Mountaineer Football Classic is an opportunity to showcase the exceptional talent in our state and celebrate the spirit of high school football. We’ve worked hard to put together a fantastic lineup, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it.”

WOHS head football coach Darnell Grant also expressed his excitement for the classic.

“Hosting the Mountaineer Football Classic is a fantastic opportunity to welcome our neighbors and provide a stage for these young athletes to shine,” said Grant in a statement. “It’s not just about the competition; it’s about giving them a platform to prepare for their upcoming seasons and showcasing their talents in a high-energy environment. We’re proud to be a part of this and eager to see these teams make the most of this experience.”

The following is the schedule for the Mountaineer Football Classic:

Thursday, Aug. 29

Jefferson vs. Verona, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Hillside vs. Snyder, 3:30 p.m.

West Orange vs. Orange, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Newark West Side vs. Columbia, 3:30 p.m.

Plainfield vs. Newark East Side, 7:30 p.m.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino