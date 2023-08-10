Orange HS football team receives $10K gift from the New York Giants

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School and Orange Bengals Pop Warner football programs visited the New York Giants training camp in East Rutherford on Sunday, July 30, and left with a very generous gift.

The Giants Foundation contributed $10,000 to the OHS football program.

In a text message to the Record-Transcript Transcript, third-year OHS head coach Khalfani Alleyne expressed his gratitude for the Giants’ generosity.

“We’re humbled, honored and extremely appreciative to receive such a generous gift from the New York Giants organization!” Alleyne wrote. “These types of investments help our kids see that they do have support both inside and outside of our community! On the other end of that, it teaches our kids that no matter how far you make it in life, it’s always important to give back to your community! The impact that it has on those inner city kids is invaluable!

“Thank you, again, to the New York Giants organization!”

Orange senior Maurice Williams, who will be starting at quarterback for the fourth season, also expressed his gratitude in a text message to the Record-Transcript. “It was a great experience!” Williams wrote. “We did not know we were going to get that donation, but I thank the Giants organization for giving us that. Me and my team are greatly appreciated for it and we’re very excited to see some of our favorite NFL players.”

Like the rest of the schools throughout the state, Orange officially began practice this week for the season.

Alleyne, a 2001 OHS graduate and former Tornadoes wide receiver-defensive back, became the Tornadoes head coach in the third game of the 2021 season, succeeding his mentor, Randy Daniel, who was the head coach of the Tornadoes since 1996.

The Tornadoes will kick off the regular season on Friday, Aug. 25, at Wayne Hills.

