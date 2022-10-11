Orange HS football team routs North Bergen for its second win in a row

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team defeated North Bergen, 42-6, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at North Bergen.

Junior quarterback Maurice Williams completed 10 of 12 passes for 303 yards and five touchdowns, and he also rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Senior Jalen Phillips had three carries for 40 yards, senior Khy’Ron Hill had three catches for 113 yards and a touchdown, and he had one carry for 15 yards; junior Makhy Acey had two catches, both for touchdowns, for 85 yards; senior Jabril Bridgeman had two catches for 45 yards and a TD; and senior Xavier Gomez had two catches for 13 yards and a TD. Bridgeman and Gomez scored their first TDs of the season. Phillips had one catch for 18 yards, and sophomore Samir Wilkins had one catch for 15 yards.

The Tornadoes won their second game in a row and improved to 3-3 on the season. In their previous game, Orange defeated Millburn, 40-21, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Bell Stadium on homecoming.

Orange will visit Dickinson High School on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at Caven Point in Jersey City. Dickinson is also 3-3 this season.

Photos Courtesy of Adri Powell.