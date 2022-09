Connect on Linked in

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team hopes to get back on the winning track.

The OHS Tornadoes lost at Newark West Side, 37-6, on Sept. 17, for their second straight defeat to move to a 1-2 record.

Orange will host Barringer on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino.