Orange HS football team’s win streak ends; Tornadoes to face Bergenfield in regional invitational tournament

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team fell to Lincoln of Jersey City, 32-16, at Bell Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21.

The loss ended the Tornadoes’ three-game winning streak and moved their record to 4-4 on the season. Lincoln improved to 5-3.

Orange is the No. 4 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 regional invitational tournament. The Tornadoes will visit No. 1 seed Bergenfield in the semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. The other semifinal pits No. 3 seed Barringer at No. 2 seed Linden. This is the first year of the regional invitational tournament for teams that just missed qualifying for the state playoffs.

Photo Courtesy of Adri Powell