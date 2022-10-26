Orange HS football team’s win streak ends; Tornadoes to face Bergenfield in regional invitational tournament

By on Comments Off on Orange HS football team’s win streak ends; Tornadoes to face Bergenfield in regional invitational tournament

Senior Jabril Bridgeman runs into the end zone during the win over North Bergen.

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team fell to Lincoln of Jersey City, 32-16, at Bell Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21.

The loss ended the Tornadoes’ three-game winning streak and moved their record to 4-4 on the season. Lincoln improved to 5-3.

Orange is the No. 4 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 regional invitational tournament. The Tornadoes will visit No. 1 seed Bergenfield in the semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. The other semifinal pits No. 3 seed Barringer at No. 2 seed Linden. This is the first year of the regional invitational tournament for teams that just missed qualifying for the state playoffs.

Photo Courtesy of Adri Powell

  

Orange HS football team’s win streak ends; Tornadoes to face Bergenfield in regional invitational tournament added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →