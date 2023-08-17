Orange HS football to visit Wayne Hills in the season opener on Aug. 25

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — High school football is back.

A number of area teams will kick off the season in Week 0, includingOrange High School.

The OHS Tornadoes will visit Wayne Hills at 6:30 p.m., both on Friday, Aug. 25.

Orange, under third-year head coach and OHS alumnus Khalfani Alleyne, will face a Wayne Hills team that is traditionally one of the top teams in North Jersey. The OHS Tornadoes are coming off a 4-5 season. They lost to Bergenfield, 27-20, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA’s North, Group 4 state regional invitational tournament to finish the season.

The regional invitational tournaments consist of teams that just missed qualifying for the state playoffs. It was the first year for the regional invitational tournaments.

Wayne Hills also went 4-5 a year ago. They have appeared in 19 state sectional championship games, winning 10 titles.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Photo details: Orange players are shown in an afternoon practice at Bell Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 9.