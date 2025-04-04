Orange HS girls basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

ORANGE, NJ — The  Orange High School girls basketball team featured four players who earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as voted by their divisional coaches.

Orange HS

National Division

  • First Team: sophomore guard Shamia Fryer and sophomore forward Phoenix Fraser. 
  • Second Team: senior guard Luvenia Morton.
  • Honorable Mention: sophomore forward Soukeinatou Sacko.

Fryer averaged 15 points (405 points) and Fraser averaged 10.4 points (280 points) and 3.7 rebounds (99 rebounds) to lead the Tornadoes to a 14-15 record, including 10-4 in the division.

  

