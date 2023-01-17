Orange HS girls basketball team defeats West Side

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School girls basketball team defeated West Side High School 50-30 in the annual OHS MLK Classic on Monday, Jan. 16.

The Tornadoes improved to 5-5 overall on the season.

In earlier action, Orange defeated Technology High School of Newark 43-22 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at home. Luvenia Morton had 10 points and 14 steals, Shad’e Gray had 17 points and five steals, Rahshanae Williams had 8 points, and Kay’Dranique McFarlene had 6 points and nine rebounds for Orange.

The Tornadoes fell to Newark Lab 60-26 on Thursday, Jan. 12, in Newark.

Photo Courtesy of Orange High School Athletics