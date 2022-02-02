Orange HS girls basketball team earns second win of the season

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School girls basketball team defeated West Side, 41-25, at home on Thursday, Jan. 27, to improve to a 2-8 record on the season. Orange avenged a 39-37 loss at West Side in the previous game, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Newark.

The Lady Tornadoes’ other win was against host American History, 54-14, Jan. 22, in Newark. OHS started the season at 0-7.

OHS, seeded 30th, lost at No. 19 seed Newark Tech, 52-28, in the play-in round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Jan. 31, to move to a 2-9 record.