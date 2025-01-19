Orange HS girls basketball team improves to 5-3 on season

ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore guard Shania Fryer had 18 points and five steals, and senior guard/forward Chantel Brewster had 14 points, six steals, three rebounds and three assists to lead the Orange High School girls basketball team to a 71-38 win over St. Vincent on Friday, Jan. 10.

Senior guard/forward Luvenia Morton had 13 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists; sophomore forward/guard Phoenix Fraser had 11 points, four blocked shots, five rebounds and three steals; and sophomore forward Soukeinatou Sacko had eight points and eight rebounds for the Tornadoes, who improved to 5-3 on the season.

In earlier action, OHS defeated Shabazz, 51-24, Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Shabazz in Newark. Fryer scored 24 points and added 14 steals, five rebounds and three assists. Fraser had 12 points, six steals and four rebounds. Morton had five points, 10 rebounds and eight steals. Sophomore forward/guard Jada Dolisca had two points with 14 rebounds, eight steals and six assists. Sophomore guard Angelina Borches had four points, four rebounds and four steals.

Orange lost to American History, 43-36, Thursday, Jan. 9, in Newark. Fraser had 13 points, five rebounds and four steals. Fryer had six points, six steals and four assists. Dolisca had five points, 12 rebounds and four steals.

The following are upcoming games:

Jan. 20: OHS MLK Jr. Classic, 3 p.m.

Jan. 21: Golda Och Academy, 4 p.m.