Orange HS girls basketball team moves to 12-8

ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore guard Shamia Fryer scored 15 points and senior guard/forward Luvenia Morton scored eight points with seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Orange High School girls basketball team to a 56-21 home win over Shabazz on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in a Super Essex Conference-National Division game.

Senior forward Aryssa Black had eight points, and senior forward/guard Kalea Eptime, sophomore forward/guard Jada Dolisca and sophomore forward/guard Phoenix Fraser each had seven points for Orange.

The Tornadoes fell at Rahway, 55-28, on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

OHS bounced back with a 66-39 road win over St. Vincent on Friday, Feb. 7, in Newark to improve to 12-8 on the season. Fryer scored 25 points with five assists, five steals and four rebounds; Fraser had 17 points with five rebounds; sophomore forward Soukeinatou Sacko had six points and six rebounds; and sophomore guard Angelina Borches had six points and four steals.

OHS will host West Caldwell Tech on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m.; host Newark Tech on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m.; and visit Golda Och Academy in West Orange on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m.